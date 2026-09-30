Ghostlight Fundraiser

The spooktacular weekend kicks off with a lively, family-friendly musical cabaret featuring Voices Amplified’s premier youth performance company, ACTivate. Performing alongside ACTivate staff and local adult artists—including Emma Erwin, Jaila Yeast, Jackson Becker, Matt Winters, Patrick Lee Lucas, and Vanessa Becker Weig—the company will raise essential funds for their upcoming spring performance trip to New York City.

In a thrilling new twist for 2026, the weekend transitions into a double-feature experience as Ghostlight Features takes the stage. Audiences (recommended for teens and up) Prepare yourself for an evening of chills, twists, and multi-medium performance as you are plunged into the mysterious world of HP Lovecraft’s ‘Pickman’s Model’.Join our protagonist (Adam Luckey) as he mesmerizes you with his tale of his encounters with the outcast painter Pickman, known for his eerily lifelike paintings of the denizens of a dark and sinister world, surely not of our own.The production itself is “guerilla theater”, evolving beyond the traditional environment or stage,and instead, bringing a portable, intimate, bare bones, and sincere performance to smaller audiences and venues.

Before the cabaret, guests can immerse themselves in festive decorations and music while indulging in themed mocktails, cocktails, snacks, and sweet treats. The cabaret will also feature exciting raffles and a costume contest.All proceeds from the cabaret directly benefit the ACTivate Core Company's educational travel and showcase in New York City.