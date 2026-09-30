GINKGO GALORE™ is a daylong arts and music festival celebrating creativity and community in Wilmore, Kentucky, the Ginkgo Capital of America. Held Saturday, October 24, 2026, the festival features live music, juried art exhibitions, artisan vendors, food, storytelling, family activities, and the Ginkgo GO! 5K. Through a unique network of community event partners, the town itself becomes the festival experience as visitors explore Wilmore beneath its iconic golden ginkgo canopy. GINKGO GALORE™ invites guests to slow down, discover something unexpected, and experience one of Kentucky's most distinctive fall celebrations. Learn more at GinkgoGalore.com.