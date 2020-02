A native of the rolling hills and coal mines of western Kentucky, Grayson Jenkins is a country/roots rock artist who now calls Lexington, KY home. This show will also feature special guests Kristina Murray and Kentucky Cowhands.

Doors will open at 8 p.m. and the show will be at 9 p.m. This is an 18 and up event. To purchase tickets visit www.theburlky.com