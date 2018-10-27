Green Living Lab: Family Nature Photography

Have fun with the whole family or your team as you learn basic camera functions and test them out with a multi-level scavenger hunt and other engaging activities. This workshop will help you slow down and pay attention to the natural world, especially the vibrant fall colors, while you work together as a team to capture memories and create art. Use your own device or borrow a point-and-shoot digital camera.

Goals: Participants will:

• Practice mindfulness in a natural area

• Gain awareness of ecology

• Share skills through intergenerational learning

• Learn basic camera functions for nature photography

• Improve artistic composition

• Select at least one photo worth printing or sharing

Cost: $35 for each adult (only $30 if you are a Resource Society Member)

Size (min and max): Minimum 1 adult per 3 children, Max 10 adults

Minimum registration for workshop: 6 adults

Ages: Recommended for ages 10 and up, all ages are welcome