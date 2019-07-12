Harry Dean Stanton Fest 9

The Lexington Film League will host the lineup for the ninth annual Harry Dean Stanton Fest featuring a special guest: REPO MAN director Alex Cox.

FRIDAY, July 12, 2019

The Lexington Art League and Equus/Standardbred Station Present a Free Outdoor Screening of THE AVENGERS (2012) on the Loudoun House Lawn at Castlewood Park at dusk.

Food sales provided by J Gumbo's

Beer sales provided by Rock House Brewing

SATURDAY, July 13, 2019

KELLY'S HEROES, 11 am at The Farish Theater at the Lexington Public Library. Free.

THE LAST TEMPTATION OF CHRIST, 2 pm, The Farish Theater at the Lexington Public Library. Free.

PRETTY IN PINK

Doors at 7 pm, Screening at 8 pm, at The Green Lantern.

$5 (no advance ticket sales)

Followed by '80s Prom and Costume Contest featuring DJ Paco Chaos.

SUNDAY, July 14, 2019

A Gene Hackman Double Feature:

CISCO PIKE, 1 pm, The Farish Theater at the Lexington Public Library. Free.

ZANDY'S BRIDE, 2:45 pm,The Farish Theater at the Lexington Public Library.

Free

REPO MAN: 35th Anniversary Screening, doors at 6 pm, screening at 7 pm.

The Kentucky Theatre

$12 in advance / $15 day of show

Followed by a Q&A with Director Alex Cox.

The REPO MAN event will be followed by a very special screening of the short film FRAGILE, directed by Morgan Routt and starring Drago Sumonja. The film was made at BCTC following Drago's first visit to the festival with his film LUCKY.