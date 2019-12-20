Detroit native HaHa Davis, is an actor and digital creator also known as Mr. Big Fella. He began his career in 2013 by creating funny Vine and Instagram videos that turned the comedian into an internet sensation. With more than 5.7 million collective followers, Davis' brand of comedy has penetrated the pop culture zeitgeist.

Most famously, he is credited for the double word phenomena, even starting the #DoubleWordChallenge in 2018. HaHa was featured on three Chance the Rapper songs on the Grammy Nominated album Coloring Book. Snoop Dog featured HaHa Davis on his 2017 EP Make America Crip Again, utilizing Davis' signature catchphrase, "Dis Finna Be a Breeze.” Recently, he costarred in Lil Nas X’s music video for “Old Town Road”.