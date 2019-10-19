All Hallows Ink

A Halloween spooktacular with art from Bluegrass Printmakers members and invited artists. Stop by during the first part of the day for family friendly activities. Get a Wake the Dead iced coffee drink plus a trick-or-treat bag for the kids to decorate while learning basic printmaking techniques. Bring your own blank T-shirt to print on. Local Halloween themed art will be on display and for sale. Stop by after 4 pm for the 18+ Night Gallery, featuring more amazing art that might be a bit too creepy for the little ones.

Free and open to the public; $5 suggested donation