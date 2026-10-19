Hartland Craft Fair
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Hartland Club House 4910 Hartland Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40515
A beloved tradition for more than two decades, the annual Hartland Craft Fair celebrates the creativity and talent of local artists and craftspeople. Visitors will discover a wonderful variety of handcrafted treasures, including pottery, wax creations, watercolors, photography, glasswork, textiles, jewelry, home décor, baked goods, and beautiful holiday decorations. Enjoy lunch from Burnacos in the outdoor cafe!
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Hartland Club House 4910 Hartland Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40515
FESTIVAL, OTHER, VISUAL ART