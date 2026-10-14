Haunted History Mixer

Join us at the Willow on Wednesday, October 28 at 6:00 PM and take a sip of Lexington history in this Haunted History happy hour featuring Dr. Mandy Higgins, Executive Director of the Lexington History Museum and special guest, Erin Goins of Bites of the Bluegrass. Mandy and Erin will share true and spooky stories of Lexington's past with a glass of wine in hand. The event is free to attend, drinks are available for purchase, and pre-registration is requested.