Hella Janky Art & Vintage Fair

Join Hella Janky for its first-ever Art & Vintage Fair, right in the heart of Lexington's north side! Marvel at the oddities and curiosities, the fashion and the fantasy, the silly and the sublime! With clothing, knick-knacks, paddywhacks, tchotchkes, art, candles, ceramics, and more, this fun event is the perfect way to start your goodbye to summer and begin your eye toward our autumnal season of giving and thanks!

Vendors include: Celeste Lewis, Carrie Blaydes, Tom Willis, Annette Leone, Marco Logsdon, Bo List, Michael Satterly, and more!