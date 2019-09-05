× Expand Doug Schwarz Photography

Multi-platinum rockers, Hinder, have sold over 3.8 million albums, more than 7.5 million singles, garnered north of 130 million video views, racked in 80 million spins on Spotify, and counting. On May 13, 2016, they released their first-ever acoustic EP Stripped.

Stripped followed their fifth full-length album When The Smoke Clears. When The Smoke Clears entered the Billboard 200 while also claiming four other Top 10 chart positions upon its May 12, 2015 debut. With over a decade-long career under their belts, and having honed their chops touring with the likes of Mötley Crüe, Nickelback, Aerosmith and Papa Roach, their album When The Smoke Clears breathed a new sound, and new air, into the ever-evolving band. When the Smoke Clears runs the gamut from rowdy rock to subtle country influence, to memorable pop hooks; all of which retain the DNA-distinct spirit of Hinder.