Historic Locomotive 2716 Display

Historic Steam Locomotive C&O 2716 will visit Lexington for the first time in over 60 years, and will be on static public display on Manchester Street in downtown Lexington, across from the Distillery District. The 400-ton engine is being towed to its new home in Ravenna, Kentucky for eventual restoration. The engine will be stationed conveniently across from the Pepper Campus. Ethereal Brewing and Mirror Twin Brewing will be serving a beer at the display, brewed especially for the return of this piece of Kentucky History.