HMR Program Open House

HMR, Lexington’s premier fast weight-loss and lifestyle-change program, is hosting an open house at its Lexington clinic. The free event will provide attendees an opportunity to try foods from the program and talk to current members and expert health coaches.

Register at this link.

About HMR

Health Management Resources (HMR) is an intensive weight-loss and lifestyle-change program designed to help participants lose weight fast and build healthier routines that last. Based on behavioral science, the HMR program can help anyone who wants to lose 20–100 lbs. or more.

For over 30 years, the HMR program in Lexington has helped thousands of central Kentuckians reach and maintain their weight-loss goals. With the support of expert Health Coaches and our member community, participants will learn to eat well, be more active, and stay on track.