Saturday, November 2 @ 7:00pm (Pay What You Can)

Sunday, November 3 @ 2:00pm

Saturday, November 9 @ 2:00pm

Sunday, November 10 @ 2:00pm

Stanley’s family has been cursed for decades and it’s the curse that lands him at the brutal and blistering Camp Green Lake, a juvenile detention center, for a crime he didn’t commit. Forced to dig holes for days, Stanley learns a lot about the mysterious history of Green Lake and even more about what it means to be a good friend. With the help of Zero, some lizards, and characters of the past and the present, Stanley will do whatever it takes to prove his innocence and reclaim his family’s name.