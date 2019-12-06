Holiday Brews and Browse Market

Rock House Brewing presents their 2nd annual holiday market with a variety of vendors including art, crafts, home goods, clothing, jewelry, beauty products, essential oils and food. There will be a food truck from Kyle’s kitchen, special holiday beer releases and live music.

Holiday vendors include: A Slice of Home, Glass Half Full, The Bent Needle, Ancient Aromas, Crafty Ladies with a Side of Drinking, Nerd Babes Co, Bella's Mini Donuts, Sprig & Co., Honey & Her Hound, Weirdly Cute, Young Living Essential Oils, Paparazzi Accessories, ZIJA and Ms Nola Jewelry.