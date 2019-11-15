Holiday Jam: Xscape/ Tamar Braxton/ Avant/ Keke Wyatt

Rupp Arena 430 W Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The event will star Platinum group Xscape, (sometimes known as XSCAP3) an American female R&B vocal quartet from Atlanta, Georgia. The group formed in 1992 as a five-piece featuring Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott and Tamera Coggins-Wynn. The following year Coggins-Wynn left the group and Xscape became a quartet.

Hosted by Comedian Cocoa Brown, this special night will also feature notable R&B artists Tamar Braxton, Avant, Keke Wyatt and Blackstreet with Teddy Riley and Dave Hollister.

Rupp Arena 430 W Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
