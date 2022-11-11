The Holly Day Market brings vendors from across the country together in Lexington for a weekend to give shoppers the opportunity to buy holiday gifts in one spectacular location. Vendors sell jewelry; clothes for women, men and children; toys; books; holiday decorations; ornaments; art; food; and much more.

SHOPPERS WILL FIND:

More than 100 booths of vendors with fabulous boutique-style items unique to our community and other parts of the country.

Special events designed to inspire the holiday spirit in us all!

Wonderful daily events for all ages, including a much anticipated visit from Santa!

Friday, November 11th 10:00-5:00

Saturday, November 12th 10:00-5:00

Sunday, November 13th 10:00-3:00

Support of this event helps support the Junior League of Lexington and the many local non-profit agencies it supports. Tickets are $10, children 10 and under are free.

More info at www.lexjrleague.com.