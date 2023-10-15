The Lexington Community, in partnership with The Hope Center, is hosting The Hope Center Celebrity Golf Classic & Gala Dinner, which will be held on October 15th and 16th in Lexington to support The Hope Center Veteran & Housing Initiative.

The two-day Hope Center Celebrity Golf Classic & Gala Dinner will begin on October 15th with a dinner, a silent auction, and a live auction hosted at the Marriott Griffin Gate. Guests will have the opportunity to bid to play golf during the Golf Classic with their favorite Hall of Fame jockeys, athletes, and celebrities. Items available through the live auction include a one-week stay at a beach house on Abaco Island in the Bahamas and five nights on a luxury houseboat on at the Lee’s Ford Marina on Lake Cumberland.

On October 16th, all registered golfers will enjoy a full day of golf at the University Club. Hole-in-one prizes – including four new cars – will be offered throughout the course. In addition to these prizes, the event will feature a ticketed, $1 million hole-in-one shootout.

The Hope Center Veteran & Housing Initiative has been designed to continue the mission of The Hope Center, of providing shelter, housing, recovery, and support services, and to raise funds for the completion of The Hope Center’s new Transitional Housing Center, a premier substance recovery center that will focus on serving the veteran community.