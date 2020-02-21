Horse Feathers

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Over twelve years and five albums, a passionate fan base has experienced Horse Feathers as a precious commodity that they want to keep close to their hearts. On Appreciation, out May 4 on Kill Rock Stars, the signifiers of the band are there: Justin Ringle’s warm tenor and taut lyrics that speak of work, love, and other struggles. But on this album less of the song dynamics are achieved with strings and more with an exciting new rhythm section steeped in Northern Soul, creating a sound that leaps into the spotlight. 

This event is 18+. Tickets for $18. Doors open at 8:00 p.m. Show begins at 9:00 p.m. 

859.447.8166
