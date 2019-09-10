Hot Snakes/ Des Demoas

Hot Snakes are a noise-punk band.

Des Demonas: Sounding like The Last Poets acid tripping to '60s Sunset Strip, the band drags you on a wild ride of fuzzy guitars and swirling Farfisa organ, while the bass and drums keep pounding a rhythm to the brain. The band hails from Washington, DC, and have been denizens of the byways and highways of the city's musical underground for years. Jacky Cougar Abok is the six-foot-five-inch tall Kenyan punk singer who has drummed with Thee Lolitas and Foul Swoops. Guitarist Mark Cisneros has bent strings with Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds, Deathfix, and Medications, and has pounded the traps for The Make-Up and Benjy Ferree, the latter alongside organist Paul Vivari.