Ichthus 2026 is a one-day outdoor event with the mission of bringing together people in community for family-friendly fun & fellowship through Christian music and message. Saturday afternoon and evening will feature great Christian Indie Bands! Please check the website for regular updates. Get your tickets early for the best pricing.

What: Ichthus 2026

Where: Servant Heart Farm (Ichthus Farm) – 9355 Harrodsburg Road, Wilmore, KY

When: Saturday – September 19, 2026 – 2:00 PM – 10:30PM

Website: www.ichthusfest.org

Tickets: https://thebeaconfoundationinc.ticketspice.com/ichthus-2026

Early pricing - Adult & Student (12 & up) - $10; Youth 11 and under - FREE