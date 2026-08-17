Ichthus 2026
-
Servant Heart Farm 9533 Harrodsburg Road , Lexington, Kentucky 40390
Ichthus 2026 is a one-day outdoor event with the mission of bringing together people in community for family-friendly fun & fellowship through Christian music and message. Saturday afternoon and evening will feature great Christian Indie Bands! Please check the website for regular updates. Get your tickets early for the best pricing.
What: Ichthus 2026
Where: Servant Heart Farm (Ichthus Farm) – 9355 Harrodsburg Road, Wilmore, KY
When: Saturday – September 19, 2026 – 2:00 PM – 10:30PM
Website: www.ichthusfest.org
Tickets: https://thebeaconfoundationinc.ticketspice.com/ichthus-2026
Early pricing - Adult & Student (12 & up) - $10; Youth 11 and under - FREE