India Ramey/ Renee Wahl/ Rhyan Sinclair

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Three dark roses of Americana music are coming together for a special night of music and storytelling. After some time in the Air Force, physics major and teacher Renee Wahl brings an emotional rawness and soulful grit to her music that’ll give you goosebumps. India Ramey’s brand of Americana noire and southern-gothic songwriting took her Snake Handler album into intently personal territory, shining a light on the darkness of her past. Rhyan Sinclair’s concept album about America’s first female serial killer led her back to her musical roots and set the stage for her Barnstormer album and the emotionally charged material she’s written since.

