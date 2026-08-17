Insun Park and Generals

Direct from South Korea, Insun Park & Generals fuse Korean traditional music, contemporary rock and mask dance into a bold, high-energy performance rooted in centuries-old cultural tradition.

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Experience a groundbreaking fusion of rock, Korean traditional music and mask dance rhythms with Insun Park & Generals.

A master of the Gangnyeong Mask Dance, designated as Korea’s National Intangible Heritage, Insun Park leads the ensemble with dynamic vocals and dance alongside Donghyuk Heo on guitar, Hyunmo Yang on drums, Johyun Kim on taepyeongso and flute and Hahyungki Baek on bass.

Together, they blend ancestral art with contemporary sound, seamlessly merging traditional Korean rhythms and modern rock influences. One of the few female masters of the historically male-dominated Gangnyeong Mask Dance tradition, Park is helping reimagine Korean traditional performing arts for new audiences.