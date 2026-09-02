International Book Project: A Novel Evening – Celebrating 60 Years of Literacy
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ArtsPlace 161 N Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
International Book Project celebrates six decades of expanding access to books and literacy with an evening for fellow book lovers. The fundraiser features book-themed games, a silent auction, appetizers and cocktails, with proceeds supporting the Lexington-based nonprofit's literacy work in Kentucky and around the world.
6:30-9:30 p.m. ArtsPlace, 161 N. Mill St. intlbookproject.org
Info
ArtsPlace 161 N Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
LITERARY, OTHER