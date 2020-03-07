International Women's Festival

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center 300 E. 3rd St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Attendees are able to enjoy performances, international food, shop with local vendors, learn more about local organizations, and browse an art exhibition specifically created and curated to celebrate International Women's Day.

The mission of the International Women’s Festival is to highlight women-owned businesses and organizations in Lexington, KY, while also giving a platform for local female (including those who identify as) artists and performers to work together in celebrating International Women’s Day.

