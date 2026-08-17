Isabel Yates CommUNITY Champion Breakfast on Thursday, September 10, 2026, from 7:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Artworks at The Carver School. Enjoy a morning buffet featuring a welcome by Mayor Linda Gorton announcing the 2026 Champion followed by a keynote presentation by Jackson Osborne on the Bluegrass region's rich heritage and its influence on America 250. A special event honoring the people, partnerships and spirit that makes our city great. Network with your peers and shop a silent auction benefiting community outreach initiatives. For tickets, visit www.CelebrateLexington.org/events or Eventbrite