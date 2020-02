For over two decades, the unforgettable caricature of veteran comedian James Gregory has stood grinning: his shirt un-tucked, his arms outstretched, a carefree welcome to a down-home, hilarious comedy experience. The trademark caricature is the essence of James Gregory’s comedy: rib-tickling reflections on life from the front porch.

Showtimes:

Thurs., April 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Fri., May 1 at 6:30 and 9:00 p.m.

Sat., May 2 at 6:30 and 9:00 p.m.