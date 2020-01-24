January-February 2020 Opening Reception

Lexington Art League is launching strong in 2020 with a free public reception for six simultaneous solo exhibitions by Kentucky artists. Exhibitions include Lori Larusso: 'Like' - Sarah Madison Brown: 'Show Me The Way to Go Home' - Christina Conroy: 'Dark Exposure' - Holly Graham 'New Life Doll Project' - Josh Doss: 'I Dreamed in Black and White' - and Mark Williams: 'Karst'

Soft opening for Gallery Hop Jan 17th 5-8pm

Exhibition dates: January 17th - February 28th

Gallery Hours during exhibition dates are free to the public: Tuesday thru Friday 12-6pm, Saturday/Sunday 1-4pm. Closed Monday.