Jazz in the Park: “A Great Day in Lexington: Michael Cruse Comes Home” (with New Orleans Second Line)

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Lexington will welcome internationally acclaimed jazz trumpeter, vocalist, composer, educator and Lexington native Michael Cruse home on Saturday, August 29, with an extraordinary public celebration combining jazz, history, civic recognition and community participation.

“A Great Day in Lexington: Michael Cruse Comes Home” will begin with a once-in-a-lifetime community photograph at 6 p.m., followed by a proclamation from Mayor Linda Gorton, resolutions and special recognitions honoring Cruse, a homecoming concert, and—during the second set—a public jam session and New Orleans-style second line.

The free celebration will take place at the Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden, located at Third Street and Midland Avenue in Lexington’s historic East End.

Community members are encouraged to arrive beginning at 5:30 p.m. to assemble for the historic photograph.

A GREAT DAY IN LEXINGTON: ONE COMMUNITY, MANY GENERATIONS, ONE HISTORIC PHOTOGRAPH

At 6 p.m., Lexington’s musicians, artists, cultural workers, civic leaders, elders, young people, students, families, friends and dreamers will gather for a historic community portrait.

The photograph is inspired by the iconic 1958 “A Great Day in Harlem” jazz portrait, which brought together dozens of the era’s most important jazz musicians on the steps of a Harlem brownstone.

Nearly seven decades later, Lexington will create its own historic image—not as an imitation, but as a living expression of this community’s music, history, cultural creativity and intergenerational spirit.

Everyone is invited to become part of the photograph.

“From Harlem in 1958 to Lexington in 2026, this photograph will say that we were here, that our artists and cultural workers matter, and that our community came together across generations to celebrate one of our own,” said longtime Lexington community organizer Jim Embry, who is helping support the homecoming celebration. “We want musicians, artists, elders, children, students, neighbors, cultural leaders and dreamers in this picture. Come be part of the picture. Come be part of the history.”

The community portrait will also honor the legacy of Isaac and Lucy Murphy and generations of African American horsemen, horsewomen, families and communities whose lives helped shape Lexington and Kentucky.

SCHEDULE

5:30 p.m. - Arrival and community gathering

6:00 p.m. - “A Great Day in Lexington” historic community photograph and homecoming ceremony

6:05 p.m. - Proclamation presented by Mayor Linda Gorton

6:15 p.m. - Resolutions and special recognitions

6:30 p.m.-8:00p.m. - Michael Cruse homecoming concert

Approximately 7:30 p.m. - Community jam session and New Orleans-style Second Line celebrating the spirit of Louis Armstrong