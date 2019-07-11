Jazz: Live at The Library: Mambo Combo

Celebrating the classic mambo, Latin jazz and cha-cha of Tito Puente, Cal Tjader, Poncho Sanchez and Mark Levine, Mambo Combo has its compass set toward Cuba. It’s stocked with an all-star cast of Cincinnati-area musicians from the bands Tropicoso, ZUMBA, Mambo Diablo, Salsa Renegades and the Blue Wisp Big Band. A four- to seven- piece group that can pare down to play intimate venues or go full-size to bring a powerful big-band-style Latin dance feel, Mambo Combo has also adapted a roster of compelling American jazz standards into the Latin jazz idiom.