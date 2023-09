The free monthly concerts of this long-running series take place the second Thursday of the month (7-8:15 p.m.) at the Farish Theater in the Central Branch of the Lexington Public Library, 140 E. Main St.

Oct. 12. Jamey Aebersold Quartet. Nov. 9.