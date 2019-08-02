×
With an unaffected take on vital American music and a voice that channels the spirit of Little Richard and James Brown, JD McPherson presents traditional rhythm & blues and rockabilly infused rock n’ roll with fresh, exciting songwriting.
The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
With an unaffected take on vital American music and a voice that channels the spirit of Little Richard and James Brown, JD McPherson presents traditional rhythm & blues and rockabilly infused rock n’ roll with fresh, exciting songwriting.
Copyright Smiley Pete Publishing