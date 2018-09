This event is designed to celebrate the culinary scene along Jefferson Street, highlighting restaurants such as Blue Stallion, Green Lantern, Grey Goose, Wagon Bones, Stella’s, Smithtown, West Sixth, Blue Heron, Wine+Market and Nick Ryan’s. Jefferson Street will be blocked off from vehicular traffic to allow food and beer vendors, and a stage will be set up to feature live music from Paul Childers and Tee Dee Young.