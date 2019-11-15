Showtimes at 7:15 and 9:45.

Jeremy Piven was most recently seen as a series regular in the CBS television series Wisdom of The Crowd. He was also recently seen as Harry Gordon Selfridge in the popular PBS series Mr. Selfridge. Among his many notable roles, Piven is best known as movie agent “Ari Gold” in the hit HBO series Entourage, which aired for eight seasons and won Piven three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe.