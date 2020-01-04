Jeremy Short (Short & Co.) / Zach Longoria Project / Opposite Box

Jeremy Short was raised in a musical family where music just poured out whether it was over at the Wolverine United Methodist Church, at the piano, or at the dinner table. The son of a rock ‘n’ roll drummer, he first found his professional groove as lead guitarist and front man for the R&B horn band, Downtown King, and the lead guitarist for Sasha Colette's red-hot Americana backing band, The Magnolias.

The Zach Longoria Project is an 8 member band from Louisville with an incredibly soulful vein. With R&B seated at the core of their music, ZLP weaves elements of jazz, rock, and a touch of old-school this & that to create what they like to call “Kentucky Fried Soul”.

Opposite Box is an American experimental rock band from Chattanooga, Tennessee known for seamlessly blending 70s-inspired progressive rock and contemporary jazz-funk with a variety of shifting genres and psychedelic soundscapes.

This event is 18+ with valid ID.

Brought to you by Trash Talk.