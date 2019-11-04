WoodSongs: Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers/ Gumbo, Grits and Gravy

JOE MULLINS & THE RADIO RAMBLERSwon the coveted “2019 Bluegrass Entertainer of the Year” Award at the 30th Annual International Bluegrass Music Awards; this is the band’s first win – and first nomination – in this category. In addition, JMRR won “Collaborative Recording of the Year” for “The Guitar Song” with special guest, Del McCoury. They have been seen by thousands of fans across the continent through performances at a vast array of venues including the National Folk Festival, Bluegrass Underground, Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman, and regular guest appearances on the Grand Ole Opry. Their latest is release is ‘For The Record’ on Billy Blue Records.

GUMBO, GRITS & GRAVY is a ‘gathering’ featuring three brilliant musicians with culturally and musically diverse backgrounds. The new musical roots collaboration are mystic violinist Anne Harris, Creole torchbearer Marcella Simien, and renaissance blueman Guy Davis. As the name implies, Gumbo, Grits & Gravy is grounded in the roots of a hearty, home-cooked meal, the foundation of family and tradition, which is more often guided by maternal inspirations. Through this understanding, it is a celebration of a musical and cultural diversity that this trio hopes to document and spread to the world in 2019 and beyond.