John Schneider

It was in the early 80's that John would sign with Scotti Brothers Label and unleash his debut full-length, Now or Never, which peaked at #8 on the US Country Billboard charts. Also from the album came "It's Now or Never," a remake of the Elvis Presley hit, which peaked at #4 on the US Country Billboard charts in 1981 and remains the top-charting Elvis cover of all time in any genre to date. Continuing to release albums year after year, John unleashed Quiet Man and If You Believe and in 1984, signed with MCA Nashville. Through MCA Nashville, John released Too Good to Stop Now which included his first #1 hits, "I've Been Around Enough to Know" and "Country Girls," also peaking at #1 on the CAN Country music charts, cementing his way into the country music world. The following year, John unleashed Tryin' To Outrun the Wind, followed by A Memory Like You which debuted at #1 on the US Country Billboard charts, a first for him. Off the pinnacle album A Memory Like You came "What's a Memory Like You (Doing In A Love Like This)" and "You're The Last Thing I Needed Tonight," singles which both peaked at #1 on the US Country Billboard charts and CAN Country. In the late 80's, John continued unleashing albums including his quintessential Greatest Hits record.