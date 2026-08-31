John’s Run/Walk Shop’s Medical Professionals Night

Your patients deserve the highest-quality footwear tailored to their specific needs. Learn about John's Run/Walk Shop's fit process and talk to our brand representatives about how their shoes, inserts, and other foot health products can benefit your patients.

This relaxed event will provide you with the knowledge and confidence to recommend the best foot health solutions to your patients. Attendees will receive:

Free PowerStep or Currex insole for the first 20 people to sign up

Free insole with shoe purchase

Entry into drawings for prizes, including Saucony shoes, Oofos slides, and more

This event is closed to the general public. We will require attendees to show credentials to verify medical professional status. Medical Professionals Night is free, but attendees must register in advance. Limit: 60 attendees.