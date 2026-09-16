Jonas Brothers

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas revisit the music that helped define their early career on The Burning Up Tour All Over Again. Inspired by the trio’s blockbuster 2008 tour, the arena show pairs nostalgic favorites including “Burnin’ Up,” “Lovebug” and “S.O.S.” with hits from across the group’s catalog. Magnus Ferrell appears as a special guest.

7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com