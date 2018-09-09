The Josephine Sculpture Park Fall Arts Festival is geared toward allowing attendees to create, experience, and witness the creation art among a community of fellow art lovers. Free activities include bookbinding, printmaking workshops, tie-dyeing, a stone carving demonstration and a “guitar basics” booth, among others. Also featured alongside the various artistic events are live music, art markets and food and drink vendors.
Josephine Sculpture Park Lawrenceburg Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40601 View Map
