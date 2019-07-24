Josh Rennie Hynes/ Lord Nelson/ Bad Posture

Josh Rennie-Hynes received the prestigious 2018 Nashville Songwriters’ Residency from the Australian Arts Council, awarded to him on the back of two critically acclaimed solo albums, as well as his most recent project, The Ahern Brothers. Of their debut album, Rolling Stone said ‘The Duo’s vocal harmonies and careworn guitars shiver with timeless feeling. A mesmerizing contemporary recording; restrained, pithy and pure.” They wrapped up with a successful farewell tour, and two months later Josh Rennie-Hynes boarded his plane for the U.S. By taking that leap, he was found tuning in, moving forward, and trusting life in a state of sheer vulnerability - themes ever-present throughout Patterns. This album presents Josh Rennie-Hynes with a new sound - one that is gritty, honest, and fully formed. It is a masterly crafted recording by an artist now coming into his own.

Nelson County, VA band Lord Nelson is a rock band on the rise.

Joined by local songwriter/folk band Bad Posture.