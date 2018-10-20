Joslyn and The Sweet Compression

After a short period of honing her live performance skills in a backup role, powerhouse vocalist Joslyn Hampton assembled a team of ace musicians (Marty Charters, Steve Holloman, Smith Donaldson, Rashawn Fleming, Joe Carucci, and Kyle Fox) to form Joslyn & The Sweet Compression. Their original material, a hook-filled mix of funk and soul, is being released in a series of singles throughout 2018, supported by many live club dates and festival appearances.