After a short period of honing her live performance skills in a backup role, powerhouse vocalist Joslyn Hampton assembled a team of ace musicians (Marty Charters, Steve Holloman, Smith Donaldson, Rashawn Fleming, Joe Carucci, and Kyle Fox) to form Joslyn & The Sweet Compression. Their original material, a hook-filled mix of funk and soul, is being released in a series of singles throughout 2018, supported by many live club dates and festival appearances.
Joslyn and The Sweet Compression
Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
