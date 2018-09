Joy Williams is a singer-songwriter from Santa Cruz, CA who now lovingly calls Nashville, TN home.Formerly of four-time Grammy Award-winning Folk, Country and Americana duo The Civil Wars, Joy has toured with Adele and The Lumineers and collaborated with Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Paramore, St. Vincent, Matt Berninger of The National, Chris Cornell of Soundgarden, Rick Rubin, Emmylou Harris, T Bone Burnett, Cameron Crowe, The Chieftainsand Birdtalker.