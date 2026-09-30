JustFundKY Obsidian Ball

JustFundKY has long been known for our memorable and inspiring events, so we're thrilled to announce the debut of our inaugural gala—OBSIDIAN BALL, a luminous celebration of courage, community, and Kentucky’s unwavering commitment to equity. Before the invention of silvered glass mirrors, polished obsidian was used as a looking glass. It provides a deep, dark reflection that requires the viewer to look closely. A core value throughout the LGBTQ community is the act of radical self-reflection and authenticity. By coming out and living openly, queer individuals act as a mirror to society, forcing it to reflect on its own definitions of gender, love, and family. It is a reflective surface that demands truth over superficiality. Designed to be vibrant, modern, and unmistakably us, the OBSIDIAN BALL invites guests to gather, glow, and give in support of LGBTQ+ Kentuckians.

This will not be a traditional gala.

This will be a celebration.

We invite you to join us for cocktails, entertainment, dancing, and so much more. Tickets include passed hors d'oeuvres and open bar. 100% of event proceeds benefit JustFundKY, a community-powered LGBTQ+ fund based in Kentucky, dedicated to resourcing grassroots leaders, organizations, and movements that are building a more just, joyful, and equitable Commonwealth for all.

JustFundKY exists to move money – and power – directly into the hands of LGBTQ+ Kentuckians, especially those most impacted by systemic inequities. Through trust-based philanthropy, storytelling, and community connection, we invest in work that affirms identity, advances equity, and strengthens our collective future. Our approach is rooted in care, collaboration, and the belief that those closest to the challenges are also closest to the solutions. JustFundKY has awarded $700,000 to 80+ organizations and has supported programs in all 120 Kentucky counties.

This new event is an extension of that mission. It is not just a fundraiser, but a celebration of community, resilience, and possibility. By sponsoring or attending this event, you are making a visible commitment to LGBTQ+ people across Kentucky and helping ensure that vital, community-led work continues to thrive – today and for generations to come.

We are excited to introduce the first recipient of the Lewis Paisley Award – given to a person in our community or an ally who exhibits courage on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community.

We invite you to stand with us as a partner in impact. Together, we can create spaces of belonging, invest in bold ideas, and build a Kentucky where LGBTQ+ people are supported, celebrated, and empowered to lead.

Ticket Prices:

General Admission - $125 USD | Sponsor Someone Else - $100.00 USD

Ticket Info: https://www.showpass.com/obsidian-ball/