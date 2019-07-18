Keeneland Concours d'Elegance

Main event takes place at Keeneland, with events at various other venues throughout the weekend

www.keenelandconcours.com

Unique classic cars are the central focus of this multifaceted annual event, which features several events over the span of a weekend. The main Concours d’Elegance event takes place Saturday, July 20, with a showcase of more than 130 of the finest collectible cars in the country – from antiques to future classics – spread across the idyllic grounds of Keeneland racetrack. Additional events taking place that weekend include an intimate Bourbon Tour experience on July 18; a Concours Bash on July 19; and a “Tour d’Elegance,” which features an excursion through selected scenic roads of the Bluegrass on July 21.