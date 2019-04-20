Keigo Hirakawa is a jazz pianist with a unique sense of expressiveness and rhythm section interaction. Sought after for his willingness to be musically spontaneous on stage, he brings highly personal and energetic style of improvisation to ensembles.

He has appeared on stage alongside Donald Byrd, Joe Lovano, JD Allen, Duane Eubanks, Carla Cook, Bobby Lavell, Bob Moses, Allen Vizzutti, Eddie Bayard, and Richie Barshay. Trained in New York City and at New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, he was a student of many world renowned jazz artists. He was the acting director of the Cornell University Jazz Ensembles in 2000-2001, during which time he welcomed Donald Byrd, Jimmy Heath, Wycliffe Gordon, Terell Stafford, Vincent Herring, and Joe Chambers onto the stage as guest soloists. He is a passionate clinician and educator, on faculty at the University of Dayton.