Keller & the Keels

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Keller Williams joins forces with bluegrass duo Larry and Jenny Keel for an evening of virtuosic picking, improvisation and playful reinterpretations of songs spanning multiple genres. The longtime collaboration is a favorite on the jamgrass festival circuit, showcasing virtuoso musicianship and spontaneous performances.

8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Info

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The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
MUSIC