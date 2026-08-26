Keller & the Keels
The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
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Keller Williams joins forces with bluegrass duo Larry and Jenny Keel for an evening of virtuosic picking, improvisation and playful reinterpretations of songs spanning multiple genres. The longtime collaboration is a favorite on the jamgrass festival circuit, showcasing virtuoso musicianship and spontaneous performances.
8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com
Info
The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
MUSIC