Kentucky Ballet Theatre: “Dracula.”

Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Saturday, October 14 at 7:00pm 

Sunday, October 15 at 2:00 pm

This KBT favorite kicks off the performance season, and is scheduled as part of the fun-filled Halloween activities in and around Lexington.

Saturday Tickets Available Here  

Sunday Tickets Available Here 

Info

