Kentucky Ballet theatre: "The Nutcracker"

Celebrate holiday cheer and the Christmas spirit with the classical ballet, The Nutcracker. It's not the holidays without the famous story, score, and cast of characters!

The Nutcracker, a magical Christmas ballet, is set to the beautiful music of Tchaikovsky. This holiday performance is complete with Drosselmeyer and Clara, along with a cast of snowflakes, mice, soldiers, angels, fairies, and of course the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. You don’t want to miss this holiday tradition!

In Lexington, The Nutcracker will be performed at The Lexington Opera House at 2 pm & 7 pm on Saturdays, December 9 and 16 // 2 pm on Sundays, December 10 and 17, 2023.

Ticket information will be available on the KBT website on October 4, 2023.