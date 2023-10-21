Kentucky Book Festival

This celebration of reading, writing and publishing takes place each fall, with events geared to connect book lovers and authors, spark engaging conversations and empower readers by providing access to new books as well as opportunities to learn more about writing. This year’s event will feature 150 authors including Silas House, Crystal Wilkinson, Gwenda Bond and more.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Joseph-Beth Booksellers, 161 Lexington Green Cir. kybookfestival.org